Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.68

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 85473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $553.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 144,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

