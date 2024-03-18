MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.62.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.02. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $198.72 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.46 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

