Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $55.77 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $55.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $137.70 or 0.00206031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,835.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00578628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00122478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00120424 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,411,888 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.