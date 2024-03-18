Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBLY. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

MBLY stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -693.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

