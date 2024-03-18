Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $58.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MIRM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

MIRM stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 789,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,749. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

