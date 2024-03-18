Mina Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $98.70 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,137,034,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,128,586 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,136,602,972.8400393 with 1,069,522,042.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.27970811 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $164,834,178.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

