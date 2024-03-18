MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.50

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.