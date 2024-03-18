Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

