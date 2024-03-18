Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 318,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,275. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 576,842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,264.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Further Reading
