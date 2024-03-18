Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MIST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 318,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIST shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

