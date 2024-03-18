Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.38. 4,685,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,101,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

