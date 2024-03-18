MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE remained flat at $75.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,153. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.62%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 16,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

