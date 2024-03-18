Metahero Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $51.65 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

