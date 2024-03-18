Metahero (HERO) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $50.50 million and $2.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

