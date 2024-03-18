Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,318,591 shares of company stock worth $590,626,340 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $492.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.48 and its 200-day moving average is $364.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

