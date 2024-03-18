Meritas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.93. 662,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,943. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.30. The stock has a market cap of $360.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.