Meritas Wealth Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

