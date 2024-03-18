Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 14025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Melco International Development Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

