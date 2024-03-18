Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,831. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

