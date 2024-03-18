Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.4 %
DR opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55.
About Medical Facilities
