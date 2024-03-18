McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

