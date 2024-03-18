Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 2.6 %

MLP stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.62 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3,705.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

