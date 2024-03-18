Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) versus 3 Sixty Risk Solutions (OTCMKTS:PTVYF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) and 3 Sixty Risk Solutions (OTCMKTS:PTVYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matthews International and 3 Sixty Risk Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International $1.88 billion 0.47 $39.29 million $1.06 27.21 3 Sixty Risk Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.05 7.09

Matthews International has higher revenue and earnings than 3 Sixty Risk Solutions. 3 Sixty Risk Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matthews International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International 0 0 1 0 3.00 3 Sixty Risk Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Matthews International and 3 Sixty Risk Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Matthews International presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.58%.

Profitability

This table compares Matthews International and 3 Sixty Risk Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International 1.77% 16.44% 4.49% 3 Sixty Risk Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Matthews International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of 3 Sixty Risk Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Matthews International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matthews International beats 3 Sixty Risk Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services, and distributes high-tech custom energy storage solutions, and product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. This segment also provides engineered calendaring, laminating, and coating equipment; stand-alone marking products; laser and ink-jet printing systems; and spare parts, calendar, and coating-roller refurbishing and retrofits. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions

(Get Free Report)

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. provides risk mitigation services to the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers static site security services, such as guarding and patrolling of LP production, storage, and processing sites; and bulk cannabis shipment transportation services. It also provides legacy security services to clients, including mining and oil and gas site security services, risk assessment reports, non-core policing, and critical infrastructure protection; and guard and security audit services. The company primarily serves companies operating in the cannabis sector, as well as critical infrastructure, non-core policing, oil and gas, and mining sectors. 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Almonte, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.