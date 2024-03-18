Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

MTDR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.47. 773,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,597. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,720,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.