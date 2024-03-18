Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $478.42 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $346.31 and a 52-week high of $482.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.74. The firm has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.