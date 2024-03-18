Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $130.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masonite International news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

