Mary A. Bell Sells 2,898 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $124,990.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,772.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. 404,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

