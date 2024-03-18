Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 90.85 ($1.16), with a volume of 42618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.76 ($1.18).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £51.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4,587.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.95.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

