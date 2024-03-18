Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.10. 5,677,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,501,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,603,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

