Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,907,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,548,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 383,910 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 374,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

