Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,603 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PHM traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

