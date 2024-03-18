Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $18.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $510.53. 3,652,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $584.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.06. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

