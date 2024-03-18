Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.90 on Monday, reaching $172.47. 77,496,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,153,031. The company has a market capitalization of $549.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

