Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $11.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $695.45. The company had a trading volume of 206,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,479. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $638.36 and its 200 day moving average is $556.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
