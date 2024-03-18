Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $11.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $695.45. The company had a trading volume of 206,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,479. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $638.36 and its 200 day moving average is $556.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.