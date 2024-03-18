Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,080,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

