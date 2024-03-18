Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,851. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.