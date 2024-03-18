Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. 1,481,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,268. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

