Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.35. 760,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

