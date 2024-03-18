Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $959,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $265.73. 68,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,573. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $204.60 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

