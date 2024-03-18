Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,805,000 after purchasing an additional 650,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.48. 334,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $296.09 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.53.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.