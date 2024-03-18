Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.81. 336,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $269.23.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

