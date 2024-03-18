Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 390,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.