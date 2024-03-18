Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up about 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 252,520 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,925 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.96. 20,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,738. The firm has a market cap of $708.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

