Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 458 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.82. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

