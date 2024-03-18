Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Boosted by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $245.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

