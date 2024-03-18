Marion Wealth Management Takes $4.78 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. 1,263,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

