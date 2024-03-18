Marion Wealth Management Sells 81,643 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marion Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.97 during trading hours on Monday. 4,199,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,377. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

