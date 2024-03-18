Marion Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,539 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 7,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 445,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.71. 25,843,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,012,902. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

