Marion Wealth Management Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.