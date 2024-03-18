Marion Wealth Management Invests $4.60 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.07. 1,391,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

